Don Toliver brought the energy to Oakland Arena on Saturday night, delivering a standout performance that had fans turning the venue into one giant chorus. During his high-powered Octane Tour stop, the Houston artist performed his track “Gemstone,” creating one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Don Toliver performing "Gemstone" in Oakland tonight 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/lf0QFV7dq1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 28, 2026

As the song dropped, the Oakland crowd took control, shouting back every lyric and creating a powerful crowd response that spread across fan pages and social media. The moment highlighted the connection between Toliver and his audience, with fans on the floor describing the atmosphere as nonstop energy filled with mosh pits and a carefree vibe.

The performance was part of Toliver’s arena run, which has continued to draw packed crowds with his signature blend of melodic trap, hypnotic hooks, and futuristic stage production. The tour has also featured floating platform designs that add another visual element to his live shows.

With “Gemstone” becoming one of the biggest reactions from the Oakland stop, the night added another memorable chapter to Toliver’s growing reputation as one of hip-hop’s most engaging live performers.