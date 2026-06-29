Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang: Driving the Future of Photonic Computing, Biotechnology, and Sustainable Innovation

In an era defined by rapid technological transformation, few innovators have pursued breakthroughs across as many disciplines as Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of LongServing Technology Co., Ltd. Combining expertise in engineering, materials science, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and the arts, Dr. Fang has dedicated his career to developing technologies designed to address some of the world’s most significant scientific and industrial challenges.

From pioneering cybersecurity innovations and sustainable luxury materials to advancing photonic quantum computing, his work reflects a vision where scientific discovery serves both technological progress and society.

A Foundation in Cybersecurity Innovation

Dr. Fang’s early career focused on cloud computing and cybersecurity. During this period, he developed patented technologies in cloud storage systems and programmable password security, along with cloud-based cybersecurity and application protection solutions. According to LongServing Technology, these innovations were adopted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, contributing to advancements in cloud infrastructure and information security.

These early achievements established the technical foundation for Dr. Fang’s continued pursuit of next-generation computing technologies.

Redefining Luxury Through Laboratory-Grown Imperial Green Jadeite

Beyond digital innovation, Dr. Fang introduced the commercialization of laboratory-grown Imperial Green jadeite. Developed to offer a sustainable alternative to increasingly scarce natural jadeite, this breakthrough combines advanced materials engineering with environmental responsibility.

By producing high-quality jadeite through laboratory technology, LongServing Technology aims to preserve natural resources while providing luxury products that meet demanding quality standards.

The company’s latest product collection, including the LongServing Jadeite Bag, reflects this commitment to combining advanced materials with elegant design for the global luxury market.

Advancing the Era of Photonic Quantum Computing

Among Dr. Fang’s most ambitious research initiatives is the development of photonic quantum computing technology. LongServing Technology states that its photonic quantum chip technology is protected by an international patent portfolio covering 26 countries.

Unlike conventional semiconductor chips that rely on electrical signals, photonic chips utilize light for information processing. According to the company, this approach offers several potential advantages, including:

Dramatically reduced energy consumption

Lower carbon emissions

Strong resistance to electromagnetic interference

Significantly higher computational performance than conventional electronic semiconductor chips

LongServing Technology reports that its photonic quantum chip architecture is designed to achieve computational speeds of at least 1,000 times those of today’s semiconductor electronic chips.

X-Photon: A New Photonic Quantum Material

In 2025, Dr. Fang announced the development of a proprietary photonic quantum material known as X-Photon.

According to LongServing Technology, X-Photon is capable of emitting light at an ultra-short wavelength of approximately two nanometers. The material is intended to enable nanoscale photonic pathways, photonic transistors, and future generations of photonic quantum chips.

The company describes X-Photon as a foundational material for future photonic computing systems and regards it as one of its most significant scientific achievements.

The Next Frontier: Photonic Memory

LongServing Technology is also developing photonic memory, an innovation designed to complement photonic processors.

The company explains that photonic memory is intended to eliminate repeated light-to-electrical and electrical-to-light conversions while enabling high-speed data buffering and temporary storage. By integrating photonic memory with photonic quantum chips, LongServing Technology projects overall computational performance reaching at least 10,000 times faster than today’s electronic CPUs.

According to the company, X-Photon materials provide the essential technological foundation for achieving this fully integrated photonic computing ecosystem.

Supporting Next-Generation Manufacturing

To complement its photonic research, LongServing Technology is also pursuing advancements in 7-nanometer photomask fabrication, supporting future semiconductor and photonic device manufacturing.

These manufacturing capabilities are intended to strengthen the company’s ability to translate laboratory innovation into commercial technologies.

Expanding Into Biotechnology

Dr. Fang’s research extends beyond computing into biotechnology.

LongServing Technology is developing natural plant-derived compounds for antiviral and anti-cancer applications. According to the company, laboratory studies have demonstrated activity against human liver, lung, and melanoma cancer cell lines under in vitro conditions.

The company welcomes opportunities to collaborate with hospitals, universities, biotechnology companies, and medical research institutions to further evaluate and develop these technologies through scientific research and clinical partnerships.

Innovation Meets Artistic Expression

Alongside scientific research, Dr. Fang is also an artist whose paintings reflect creativity, imagination, and interdisciplinary thinking. His artistic work complements his engineering achievements by demonstrating how scientific innovation and creative expression can inspire one another.

This unique combination of science, technology, and art represents the philosophy that innovation flourishes when diverse disciplines intersect.

Global IPO Initiative

As LongServing Technology continues to expand internationally, the company is actively advancing its pre-IPO strategy.

The company is seeking collaboration with internationally experienced financial institutions specializing in private placement underwriting, investment banking, and IPO advisory services to support its future public listing initiatives.

Organizations interested in participating in this initiative are invited to review the company’s business plan and explore partnership opportunities directly with LongServing Technology.

Discover the LongServing Lifestyle Collection

In addition to its scientific innovations, LongServing Technology has expanded into premium lifestyle products featuring its laboratory-grown jadeite materials.

The newly introduced LongServing Trendy Boutique Area, including the signature LongServing Jadeite Bag, showcases the company’s commitment to combining advanced material science with contemporary luxury design.

Looking Ahead

Through advancements in cybersecurity, photonic quantum computing, advanced materials, biotechnology, and artistic creativity, Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang continues to pursue technologies aimed at shaping the future of science and industry.

With ongoing research, international collaborations, and global commercialization initiatives, LongServing Technology remains focused on transforming visionary ideas into practical innovations that could influence computing, healthcare, sustainable manufacturing, and luxury materials for years to come.

Contact Information

Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang

Founder, CEO & Chairman

LongServing Technology Co., Ltd.

Email: service@longserving.com.tw

Website: https://longserving.com.tw/en/

Business Plan: https://longserving.com.tw/en/%E7%87%9F%E9%81%8B%E8%A8%88%E5%8A%83%E6%9B%B8/

LongServing Trendy Boutique Area: http://longserving.com.tw/en/Longserving-Trendy-Boutique-Area/

Instagram: @ko_cheng_fang_david