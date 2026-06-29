Drake Reportedly Gives Away Over $100K in Cash at “Janice Apology Parties” 

Janice STFU but take some cash first. Drake turned a viral moment into a full-scale celebration this weekend, hosting five exclusive “Janice Apology Parties” that rewarded women who share the first name connected to his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “Janice STFU.”

Janice's at the Janice STFU party in New York won over $100,000 pic.twitter.com/BeZJgQ0iFv — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 29, 2026

Held on June 28, 2026, the invite-only events took place simultaneously in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Miami, and Houston, bringing together guests who verified their legal first name was Janice with a government-issued ID.

Women are winning $5,000 & $2,500 prizes at the “Janice Only” party in Toronto pic.twitter.com/PjrNpvhlac — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 28, 2026

The rapper reportedly gave away more than $100,000 in cash prizes throughout the gatherings. Guests at the events received raffle winnings ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, while some attendees shared footage of prize bags containing stacks of cash totaling as much as $10,000.

Drake is throwing a party exclusively for women whose legal name is ‘Janice’ 😭



Invitations are going out across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and Houston pic.twitter.com/wFzJGAA69T — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 25, 2026

One viral moment from the New York celebration at Mamo NYC showed a Janice attendee winning a $2,500 raffle prize during the event.

The celebrations were held at Mamo NYC in New York, Delilah L.A. in Los Angeles, Cactus Club in Toronto, Forte Di Marmi in Miami, and Drake’s Houston in Houston. Along with the cash giveaways, guests were treated to premium food, drinks, and custom gift bags as part of the rollout surrounding Drake’s upcoming Iceman album.

The unique events continued Drake’s tradition of turning fan engagement into memorable experiences, blending humor, music, and a creative promotional campaign around one of his biggest recent moments.