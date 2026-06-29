Jon Ossoff Targets Trump Agenda During Turnt Savannah Rally

Jon Ossoff brought his campaign message directly to Savannah voters, using his first major general election rally with gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms to focus on money in politics, economic concerns, and his criticism of Republican leadership.

So the Democrats are going to have another two term president? https://t.co/k5eIas8TYG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 29, 2026

The Georgia Democrat called for a constitutional amendment to overturn the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision, arguing that the ruling opened the door for increased influence from undisclosed donors and corporations in elections.

Ossoff also took aim at former President Donald Trump’s record, pointing to issues ranging from foreign policy decisions to domestic challenges facing Americans. He highlighted the Strait of Hormuz deal, the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial pool, inflation reaching 4.2%, and stalled housing legislation as examples of what he described as failures impacting the country.

Ossoff: "The president was so humiliated in Hormuz he threw his toys out the stroller and refused to sign the affordable housing bill. That's after he gave some felon donor a no bid contract for the reflecting pool and it filled up with algae, which for some reason required the… pic.twitter.com/cAcX5TP2ii — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2026

The Senate candidate directed some of his strongest criticism toward Rep. Mike Collins, accusing the Republican lawmaker of promoting divisive politics while referencing a federal investigation involving allegations that Collins misused taxpayer funds connected to an intern.

Ossoff also connected Georgia’s ongoing battles over redistricting to a larger political shift, arguing that voters are pushing back against Republican efforts across the country.

With the general election heating up, Ossoff’s Savannah appearance marked an early push to define the race around issues of government accountability, economic pressure, and political power.