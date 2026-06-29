Jose Alvarado is staying in New York.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the guard is declining his $4.5 million player option and intends to sign a new three-year contract worth more than $14 million to remain with the New York Knicks.

Alvarado, who was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 5, quickly embraced his return home. The Brooklyn native and Christ the King High School product celebrated the news on social media, posting, “I’m Home,” along with a series of orange and blue heart emojis.

After joining the Knicks during the season, Alvarado served primarily as a backup to Jalen Brunson but delivered key contributions throughout the team’s championship run. One of his most memorable performances came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Knicks’ 107-106 victory, New York rallied from a record 29-point deficit. Alvarado played most of the fourth quarter alongside Brunson, contributing eight points and three assists during the comeback.

The new agreement ensures Alvarado will remain with his hometown team as the Knicks look to build on their recent success.