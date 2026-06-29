Momentum Group and Fanatics have announced the formation of a strategic joint venture aimed at expanding regulated commercial gaming operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, all of Momentum’s existing UAE commercial gaming licenses and operations will become part of the new venture, combining Momentum’s regional expertise and regulatory standing with Fanatics’ technology, product capabilities, and operational scale.

The joint venture will oversee licensed activities including lottery, iGaming, sportsbook, and gaming content websites. The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has approved the change in control of Momentum’s licensed entities, affirming compliance with the UAE’s regulatory requirements.

Scott Burton, Chief Operating Officer of Momentum Group, said the partnership reflects confidence in the UAE’s carefully regulated gaming market and positions both companies for long-term growth.

Conor Grant, President of Fanatics Gaming, called the UAE one of the world’s most thoughtfully regulated commercial gaming markets and emphasized the company’s commitment to building a category-defining business in the region.

The partnership marks Fanatics’ strategic entry into the UAE gaming sector through collaboration with a leading regional operator. Both companies plan to invest in technology, customer experience, responsible gaming initiatives, and player protections while supporting the continued growth of the UAE’s digital economy.

The joint venture will operate within the framework established by the GCGRA, with responsible gaming and regulatory compliance remaining central to its long-term strategy.