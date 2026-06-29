Prosecutors Allege Pooh Shiesty Had Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor

Pooh Shiesty’s ongoing federal case has taken another unexpected turn, as prosecutors now allege the Memphis rapper benefited from an inappropriate relationship with a home confinement supervisor while awaiting trial.

According to newly filed court documents, federal prosecutors allege that an employee at Volunteers of America, the organization responsible for supervising Shiesty’s home confinement, improperly used her position to grant the rapper unauthorized day passes that allegedly allowed him to travel outside the restrictions imposed by the court.

Investigators further allege the employee remained in frequent contact with Shiesty and approved travel beyond his authorized schedule, including on the day prosecutors say Gucci Mane was robbed and kidnapped at a Dallas recording studio. Authorities contend the employee has since been terminated from her position.

The allegations are expected to become part of the government’s broader case against the rapper, who remains in federal custody while awaiting trial.

Shiesty’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, has strongly disputed the government’s characterization of the situation, maintaining there was nothing improper about his client’s interactions with any member of his supervision team.

“We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client’s relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors,” Schaffer said. “That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction.”

In addition to the newly revealed allegations, prosecutors also claim Shiesty violated multiple conditions of his pretrial release, including missing scheduled drug tests and supervision appointments, as well as providing a urine sample that was reportedly rejected because it was too cold to be considered valid.

Those alleged violations have complicated the rapper’s efforts to secure bond as he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in February 2027.

At this stage, the allegations outlined in the government’s filing have not been proven in court, and Shiesty has not been convicted of the offenses tied to the latest claims. His legal team is expected to continue challenging both the government’s evidence and its portrayal of his conduct as the case moves toward trial.