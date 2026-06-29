If the Boston Red Sox were looking for a statement series, they couldn’t have picked a better opponent.

Boston completed a four-game sweep of the first-place New York Yankees at Fenway Park, capping the series with a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning victory Sunday night. The Red Sox outscored their longtime rivals 21-9 over the four games, holding the Yankees to just one run in each of the first three contests before surviving a late rally in the finale.

The sweep couldn’t have come at a better time. Entering the series, Boston was just 6-17 against AL East opponents, 12-25 at Fenway Park, and had struggled in close games with a 5-12 record in one-run contests. They also faced a Yankees club that arrived in Boston owning the American League’s best record.

Instead, the Red Sox flipped the script.

Boston’s pitching staff consistently silenced one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups, while timely hitting and improved defense helped the club secure its first four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway since 2023. Sunday’s series finale required extra innings after New York erased a late deficit, but the Red Sox responded with a walk-off victory to complete the sweep.

The four-game surge has breathed new life into Boston’s postseason hopes. The Red Sox now sit just 4½ games behind the final American League Wild Card spot and are one of only five AL clubs sporting a positive run differential (+5). According to FanGraphs, their playoff odds have nearly doubled—from 9.7 percent following their sweep at the hands of Toronto on June 18 to 18 percent after dispatching New York.

For a team that has spent much of the season searching for consistency, sweeping the Yankees may prove to be the turning point. While there’s still considerable ground to make up in the standings, Boston has regained momentum heading into its next series against the Washington Nationals.

Whether this marks the beginning of a legitimate second-half push remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Red Sox reminded baseball that rivalry series still have the power to change the trajectory of a season.