By 2004, The Alchemist had already established himself as one of Hip Hop’s premier producers, crafting unforgettable records for Mobb Deep, Dilated Peoples, Nas, Jadakiss, and countless others. But on this date 22 years ago, Alan Maman proved he was more than just the man behind the boards with the release of his debut solo album, 1st Infantry.

Released on June 29, 2004, through ALC Records and Koch Records, 1st Infantry served as The Alchemist’s formal introduction as a solo artist, while still showcasing the gritty, sample-heavy production that had made him one of the most sought-after beatmakers in the game. Every track on the album was produced by Alchemist himself, further cementing his reputation as one of Hip Hop’s elite sonic architects.

Rather than taking center stage as an emcee, Alchemist assembled an all-star roster that reflected the respect he had earned throughout the culture. The album featured appearances from Prodigy, The Game, Nas, Styles P, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Devin the Dude, Dilated Peoples, T.I., Big Twins, Nina Sky, and several others, making 1st Infantry feel like a celebration of East Coast street rap with touches of West Coast flavor.

The standout single, “Hold You Down,” featuring Prodigy, Illa Ghee, and Nina Sky, became a fan favorite and cracked the Billboard Hot 100, while records like “The Essence,” “Tick Tock,” “Stop Fronting,” and “Different Worlds” highlighted Alchemist’s signature blend of haunting loops, dusty drums, and cinematic production.

Commercially, 1st Infantry debuted at No. 101 on the Billboard 200 while reaching No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. More importantly, it established Alchemist as an artist capable of carrying a full-length project without compromising the gritty sound that made him a favorite among rap purists.

Over the next two decades, The Alchemist would evolve into one of Hip Hop’s most revered producers, building acclaimed collaborative projects with everyone from Prodigy and Curren$y to Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Larry June, Earl Sweatshirt, and Roc Marciano. But 1st Infantry was the album that announced he belonged in the conversation as more than just a producer—it established him as one of the culture’s premier creative minds.

Salute to The Alchemist on the 22nd anniversary of 1st Infantry, an album that helped lay the foundation for one of the most respected careers in modern Hip Hop.