The Golden State Warriors are reportedly exploring an ambitious offseason strategy to pair LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

According to reports, Golden State hopes to maximize Curry’s remaining championship window by recreating the chemistry James and Curry displayed during Team USA’s 2024 gold medal run. The plan would involve signing James as an unrestricted free agent while pursuing a major trade for Davis.

Proposed trade packages for Davis reportedly center on Jimmy Butler and multiple draft assets heading to the Washington Wizards. Butler’s expiring $57 million contract would be necessary for salary-matching purposes.

Washington is expected to pursue a contract extension with Davis if acquired, while the Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as significant competition for the star big man.

The potential moves would mark one of the most aggressive roster-building efforts in recent NBA history as the Warriors seek another championship run.