50 Cent will be the headlining performer at Donald Trump Jr.’s MAGA club titled Executive Branch, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

According to The Independent, the performance is set for July 3. How do you get in? Well, to be in the DC-based club, there is a 500K annual membership fee.

The Daily Beast pulled back the curtain on this social club and revealed that other Hip-Hop luminaries, including Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ja Rule, have also performed there.

This all is a back peddle for 50 Cent who previously stated he was like to “stay away from politics” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He stated he turned down $3 million for the booking. Well, now he’s taking a $2.5 million discount.