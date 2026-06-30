Morocco added another unforgettable chapter to its World Cup history Monday night, knocking the Netherlands out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 3 to 2 penalty shootout victory after a 1 to 1 draw at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. The result sends the Atlas Lions into the Round of 16 while delivering the earliest World Cup exit ever for the Dutch national team.

MOROCCO DEFEATS THE NETHERLANDS IN INTENSE PENALTY SHOOTOUT 🤯🇲🇦



They will face Canada in the Round of 16 🍿



(via @foxsports) pic.twitter.com/oTYymDhjjR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2026

The match remained deadlocked deep into the second half before Cody Gakpo appeared to put the Netherlands in control in the 72nd minute. Gakpo finished off a move created by Crysencio Summerville to give the Dutch a late advantage and put them within sight of advancing.

Morocco refused to let the tournament run end there. In the first minute of stoppage time, Issa Diop soared above the defense and powered home a header to level the match at 1 to 1, igniting celebrations among the Moroccan supporters and forcing extra time.

Neither side could break through during the additional 30 minutes, leaving everything to penalties. The shootout turned into a tense battle with five of the 10 attempts going astray. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou delivered the defining moment when he stretched to his left to deny Summerville in the fourth round. Ismael Saibari then calmly converted the decisive penalty, sealing a famous victory for Morocco and sending the team into the next stage of the tournament as celebrations erupted across the stands and beyond.