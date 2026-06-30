Cardi B is making it clear that her music and competition with other artists should never turn into online harassment. After performing her diss track “Pretty & Petty” at the BET Awards, the rapper called on her supporters to stop targeting fellow artist BIA across social media.

Cardi B says she doesn't want fans bullying BIA, explaining she knows what it's like to be on the receiving end of internet hate❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y3wz8b9VVZ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 30, 2026

Cardi explained during an Instagram Live session after the show that she understands the impact of internet criticism because she has experienced it herself. She said she does not want anyone facing unnecessary negativity or emotional harm because of a song or a fan reaction.

Cardi B on IG Live singing Drake’s “Janice STFU” after her BET Awards performance pic.twitter.com/c2NalexSik — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 29, 2026

The Bronx native has continued performing “Pretty & Petty” because the track has become a fan favorite from her album. During her BET Awards appearance, Cardi played into one of the song’s lyrics, “Does she even have a BET Award?” by displaying six of her own trophies while on stage.

After the performance, Cardi used her platform to address the situation directly, asking fans to keep their support from crossing into cyberbullying. She also shared another video on social covering Janice STFU and added her own spin to the chat.

While the track remains part of her live shows, Cardi made her message clear: enjoying a rap rivalry does not mean attacking another person.