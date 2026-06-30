Chris Brown has been ordered to pay $13 million in damages after a jury found him liable in a civil lawsuit brought by his former housekeeper, who claimed she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the singer’s dogs.

The verdict was handed down Tuesday following a lengthy trial involving Brown and former employee Maria Avila, who alleged the incident occurred while she was working at his California residence.

According to the lawsuit, Avila was taking out the trash when she was allegedly mauled by a large dog roaming Brown’s backyard. She argued that Brown failed to properly restrain the animal, making him responsible for the injuries she sustained during the attack.

Brown denied those claims throughout the litigation, maintaining that Avila provoked the dog and was responsible for the incident.

During the trial, Avila testified that the attack left her covered in blood and with severe injuries. Brown also testified, explaining that he did not personally call 911 because he feared news of the incident would be leaked to the media. Instead, a member of his team contacted emergency responders.

Avila originally sought $90 million in damages, but the jury ultimately awarded her $13 million.

The judgment marks another significant legal setback for Brown, whose career has continued alongside a series of high-profile legal disputes over the years.