Platinum-selling recording artist Cory Gunz joins forces with Queens lyricist Grafh in the official music video for their collaborative single “Bag”.

Produced by Black Saun and Qui3t, “Bag” finds the two New York MCs trading commanding verses over an ominous, cinematic soundscape. Cory and Grafh address ambition, loyalty, survival and the sacrifices that accompany the pursuit of success, delivering a record grounded in the competitive spirit and lyrical tradition of New York hip-hop. The accompanying visual brings the record’s uncompromising energy to the screen, placing the focus on Cory and Grafh’s performance, chemistry and shared dedication to their craft.

Most recently, Cory released the New York Knicks-inspired anthem “Kat & Brunson,” with Shaqwhich showcased an AI-generated visual featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. The celebratory release also captured the excitement surrounding New York basketball and Cory’s connection to the city’s culture.

Prior to “Kat & Brunson,” Cory’s “WYFL” Freestyle became a viral success, generating more than 4 million views on Instagram and YouTube. Following the response to the freestyle, Cory released “WYFL” as an official single, further extending the record’s momentum. The single received support from several Apple Music playlists, including New in Hip-Hop, Viral Hip-Hop, BARS, The New New York, The New East Coast, Hip-Hop Workout and Underground Hip-Hop Essentials.

Cory’s other recent releases include “Whispering” featuring Styles P and Whispers, “3 Staxx,” “Fish Fry” featuring NEMS and Whispers and The Militia Vol. 2. Together, the releases reflect his continued commitment to consistently delivering new music, collaborations and visuals while expanding the platform surrounding his Militia Entertainment collective.