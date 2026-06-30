Five-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar Davido has announced his highly anticipated sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, set for release on July 31.

Alongside the announcement, Davido unveiled the album’s official trailer, offering fans a first look at what he describes as his most intentional and expansive body of work to date. Derived from the Yoruba words Ori (head, destiny) and Adé (crown), ORIADÉ explores themes of purpose, fulfillment, identity, and destiny.

The announcement follows the release of lead single “I Know Who I Be,” a powerful anthem centered on self-belief and embracing one’s identity. The song serves as the opening chapter of the album’s broader narrative, reflecting a journey guided by purpose and crowned through perseverance.

“ORIADÉ is about purpose. It’s about understanding that before the world recognizes you, before the accolades, before the success, there’s a version of you that already knows who you’re meant to become.” – Davido

The project arrives during a milestone year for Davido as he celebrates 15 years in music. Following the success of his 2025 album 5IVE, a sold-out 42-date 5ive Alive Tour, a historic Coachella debut, and a Grammy nomination for “With You” featuring Omah Lay, the global star continues to build on an already remarkable career.

Most recently, Davido appeared on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack with “No Place Like Home” alongside Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado and performed at the tournament’s countdown concert in Los Angeles.

With more than 30 million followers across social media, Davido remains the most-followed Afrobeats artist in the world. ORIADÉ promises to be one of the defining statements of his career.