Dess Dior brought high-fashion energy to the 2026 BET Awards red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Wearing a custom look by Detailed Visionz LLC, styled by Alex Battant and co-styled by Ahj McNeil, the rapper showcased an icy metallic ensemble featuring flowing white draping, a veil-like hood, an exposed back, and silver crystal embellishments across the torso.

The look was completed with metallic gladiator heels, diamond earrings, a signature pixie haircut, and warm glam makeup with smokey eyes.

The appearance followed a busy BETX weekend, where Dess Dior delivered surprise performances alongside collaborators Mariah the Scientist and Belly Gang Kushington during their Fan Fest sets.