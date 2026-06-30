Gatorade and Born X Raised have joined forces for a new limited-edition apparel collection inspired by Gatorade’s global football campaign, “Trust What’s Inside,” part of the brand’s iconic “Is It In You?” platform.
The collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that success is earned through hard work, discipline, and perseverance. The collection reflects the mindset that meaningful achievements come from dedication rather than shortcuts.
Launching July 1 at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, the collection will be available exclusively through Gatorade.com and BornXRaised.com.
Items available on Gatorade.com include the Gatorade | Born X Raised Soccer Jersey Capsule, featuring a black jersey and sideline towel for $100, as well as a T-shirt Capsule featuring a premium white tee and a white Gatorade stainless steel bottle for $70.
BornXRaised.com will offer additional pieces, including a white jersey ($84), black premium tee ($45), black and grey hoodies ($110), track jacket ($120), and track pants ($100).
“At Gatorade, we’ve always believed there are no shortcuts to greatness—you earn it through sweat, discipline and the work that no one sees,” said Anuj Bhasin, SVP Marketing at Gatorade. “Born X Raised shares that same mindset, so there was no better partner for this collab.”