Hard Rock International has announced immediate relief efforts to assist families, first responders, and communities affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Hard Rock Bet, the company is contributing $60,000 to World Central Kitchen, funding approximately 15,000 chef-prepared meals for those impacted by the disaster.

On the ground, team members at Hard Rock Cafe Caracas are preparing and serving 1,000 fresh meals daily to local families and residents. The cafe is also serving as a central distribution hub in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

“In moments of crisis, our responsibility is to move quickly and compassionately to help people in need,” said Jeff Hook, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International and Hard Rock Heals Foundation board member.

The initiative aims to provide nourishment, comfort, and support as communities begin the recovery process following the earthquakes.