With Grammy season slowly coming into focus, the race for Best Reggae Album is already beginning to heat up. While nominations won’t be announced until later this year, artists across Jamaica and the diaspora are positioning themselves for one of music’s highest honors.

As always, the Marley family remains the benchmark. Collectively, the legendary dynasty has amassed an astonishing 28 Grammy Awards, making the Marleys the most decorated family in reggae history. Whether through solo releases or collaborations, their music continues to command attention from Recording Academy voters and reggae fans worldwide.

One artist hoping to make his mark this year is Jamaican-born, U.S.-based rapper Third World Don, whose latest single, “Count on Me,” features Ky-Mani Marley. While Ky-Mani has built a respected career spanning music and film—including his memorable role in the cult classic Shottas—he has yet to capture a Grammy Award of his own. The collaboration has already generated buzz as a potential sleeper contender entering the 2027 awards cycle.

Veteran producer Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins believes the pairing could surprise the field.

“He (Third World Don) is no newcomer,” Hudgins said. “He’s been featured on three of my albums, all of which performed well on Caribbean, international, and Grammy charts between 2020 and 2022.”

Hudgins, whose credits include the successful Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica series featuring artists such as Shatta Wale, along with his own Miungu Ya Muziki project featuring Kabaka Pyramid, Bounty Killer, and Gucci Mane, believes Third World Don and Ky-Mani Marley could become one of this Grammy season’s biggest surprises.

The reggae category is expected to feature stiff competition. Grammy-winning artist Kabaka Pyramid remains a formidable contender after earning the award in 2023 for The Kalling, an album produced with support from members of the Marley family. Meanwhile, Buju Banton continues to tour internationally and is widely viewed as a serious candidate to capture his second Grammy, while Vybz Kartel’s resurgence since his release from prison has many fans believing the dancehall icon could finally earn long-overdue recognition from the Recording Academy.

Reggae has produced several memorable Grammy moments over the years. Beenie Man won Best Reggae Album for Art and Life in 2001, Buju Banton captured the award for Before the Dawn in 2011, and Bounty Killer earned his lone Grammy through his collaboration with No Doubt on the smash hit “Hey Baby.”

Still, not everyone is ready to predict a favorite.

Heather Virgo, founder of Hit Melody Records, believes the race remains wide open.

“The Grammy nominations don’t begin until November, with the awards taking place in February 2027,” Virgo said. “There are so many artists and producers hungry for that recognition. They’ll have to bring their very best to compete with the Marleys. This year’s field could produce plenty of surprises—including someone like Third World Don finding himself on the Grammy stage.”

With months still remaining before ballots are finalized, the 2027 Best Reggae Album race is far from settled. But if early momentum is any indication, don’t be surprised if Third World Don and Ky-Mani Marley emerge as one of the category’s most intriguing stories.