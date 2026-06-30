A tense scene unfolded outside the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles after far-right influencer and pardoned January 6 defendant Jake Lang staged a protest that quickly erupted into chaos.

This man is walking around with a sign saying 'Black parents are failures' while literally wearing an ankle monitor. pic.twitter.com/4ozubOuuRI — Covie (@covie_93) June 30, 2026

Before the show began at the Peacock Theater on June 28, Lang and a small group of supporters positioned themselves near arriving attendees while holding signs that read “Black culture = disgusting” and “Black parents are failures.” The messages immediately drew attention from the growing crowd as guests and families made their way into the event.

VIDEO THREAD: Pardoned J6er Jake Lang showed up with a few supporters to hold signs disparaging Black people at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, where they were kicked and had bottles thrown at them by an angry and growing crowd.



Filmed by @JakeLeeGreen for @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/zvG7YXd8of — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 29, 2026

As more people gathered, video from the scene captured Lang telling those confronting him to “control your emotions” before making additional anti-Black remarks. The exchange rapidly intensified, with footage shared across social media showing members of the crowd rushing toward Lang and his supporters.

The confrontation soon turned physical. Videos circulating online show bottles being thrown and members of Lang’s group being kicked as they retreated from the area. The group ultimately fled the scene as the disturbance continued outside the venue.

Following the incident, Lang took to social media, claiming he was “nearly murdered” and saying he suffered cuts after a glass bottle shattered. While videos confirmed that the confrontation became violent, many people online and multiple media reports also noted that Lang arrived at the BET Awards displaying inflammatory and racist signs that appeared designed to provoke those attending the celebration of Black culture and entertainment.