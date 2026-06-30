The NBA offseason delivered one of its biggest surprises as the Memphis Grizzlies officially moved on from Ja Morant, sending the two-time All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that reshapes both franchises. Portland lands Morant along with $1 million in cash considerations, while Memphis brings in veteran forward Jerami Grant and young forward Kris Murray. No draft picks changed hands.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

At just 26 years old, Morant gives the Trail Blazers another dynamic cornerstone as the franchise continues building for the future under its new ownership. His arrival also adds another headline name to an already crowded backcourt, immediately fueling conversation about how Portland plans to balance its rotation heading into next season.

Ja Morant is taking his ridiculous hops to Portland. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/C225dmnCj8 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) June 29, 2026

The projected group now includes Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, and now Morant. Holiday is reportedly expected to remain with the team, while early reports suggest the Trail Blazers envision Morant sharing the floor with Lillard and Avdija in the starting lineup.

For Memphis, the move signals the end of an era built around Morant and a shift toward a new direction with Grant’s veteran presence and Murray’s potential. Portland, meanwhile, is betting that Morant can return to top form and help elevate the franchise into the Western Conference conversation.

With one blockbuster already in the books, attention now turns to whether the Trail Blazers make additional moves to sort through one of the league’s deepest collections of backcourt talent.