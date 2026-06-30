The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly moving on from franchise star Ja Morant, sending the two-time All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

The trade marks the end of Morant’s era in Memphis, where he emerged as one of the NBA’s most electrifying guards. Despite his on-court success, injuries, suspensions, and availability issues impacted his tenure in recent seasons.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

For Portland, the move adds a proven star to a roster already featuring Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. The acquisition gives the Trail Blazers another high-level playmaker as they look to strengthen their position in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Memphis appears poised to begin a new chapter. The Grizzlies are expected to build around 2026 No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer as the organization shifts toward a younger core and long-term development.

The blockbuster deal reshapes the outlook for both franchises, with Portland adding star power and Memphis embracing a fresh direction for the future.