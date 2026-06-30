Kanye West’s long-running legal battle with former assistant Lauren Pisciotta appears to be nearing an end.

According to newly filed court documents, attorneys representing both Ye and Pisciotta have informed a Los Angeles judge that they have reached a settlement in principle following mediation earlier this month. While the agreement has not yet been finalized, the development prompted the court to remove an upcoming hearing from its calendar as both sides work to complete the remaining terms.

If finalized, the settlement would resolve one of the highest-profile civil lawsuits currently surrounding the Chicago rapper and fashion mogul.

Pisciotta initially filed suit in 2024, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination stemming from her employment as West’s assistant. She later amended the complaint to include additional allegations of sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking.

West has consistently denied all of the allegations throughout the proceedings. The reported settlement in principle is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party but rather an agreement to resolve the dispute outside of trial.

The parties are expected to return to court in late September if the settlement is not finalized or if additional proceedings become necessary.

Should the agreement be completed, it will close another chapter in the series of legal challenges that have surrounded Ye in recent years.