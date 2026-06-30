Kenan Thompson’s Co-Founded Production Company Named in California Lawsuit

A new legal dispute is bringing attention to Artists for Artists (AFA), the independent production company co-founded by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Court records show that Shwin Productions LLC has filed a civil lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles against Artists for Artists DE LLC and executive John Ryan Jr., alleging breaches of a binding investment agreement tied to an investment exceeding $583,000.

According to the complaint, Shwin Productions entered into the agreement with AFA in August 2025 before investing more than $583,000 in the company. The lawsuit alleges that AFA later failed to provide financial statements, project accounting records, cap table information, member reports, and other financial records that the plaintiff claims it was entitled to receive under the agreement.

The complaint also centers on revenue generated from projects developed during the investment period, including the television project Good Sports. According to the filing, the plaintiff alleges that contractually required revenue shares were not distributed and estimates that at least $240,000 may be owed in connection with that project. The complaint further alleges that a complete accounting of company records is necessary to determine the full amount the plaintiff claims may be recoverable.

The lawsuit also includes allegations that statements made during disputes over financial disclosures harmed business relationships and prospective entertainment investment opportunities. According to the complaint, those opportunities included discussions involving individuals and opportunities connected to Range Media Partners and other entertainment industry ventures.

The complaint asserts claims for breach of contract, accounting, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, defamation, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. Among other relief, the plaintiff seeks damages, recovery of allegedly unpaid revenue shares, a court ordered accounting related to the investment, and additional relief to be determined by the court.

Although Thompson co-founded Artists for Artists, he is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The complaint names Artists for Artists DE LLC and John Ryan Jr. as defendants.

The case was filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles under Case No. 26VECV03619.

The allegations described above are claims asserted by the plaintiff. The defendants have not yet filed a response in court, and the court has not made any findings regarding the merits of the claims.