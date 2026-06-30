LeBron James Informs Lakers He Will Leave in Free Agency for 2026-27 Season

LeBron James is set to continue his NBA career during the 2026-27 season, but it will not be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed that James has informed the Lakers he intends to play elsewhere as he enters free agency. The decision ends an eight-season run in Los Angeles that included leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship.

Sources told ESPN that Lakers president Rob Pelinka and Rich Paul spoke regarding James’ plans shortly before the start of free agency. James reportedly chose to notify the organization in advance out of respect for the franchise and to allow the Lakers to proceed with their offseason plans.

The Lakers expressed a desire to bring James back, but the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has decided to pursue the next chapter of his career with another team.

James leaves Los Angeles after one of the most significant runs of his career, highlighted by a championship and numerous milestones. His departure now becomes one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason as teams across the league prepare for free agency.

With free agency set to begin, attention will shift to where the four-time NBA champion chooses to continue his historic career.