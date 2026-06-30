Lil Durk’s legal team is asking a federal judge to split newly added charges from his upcoming criminal trial, arguing prosecutors dramatically expanded the case just weeks before jury selection.

According to a newly filed motion, the Chicago rapper’s attorneys contend the government spent nearly two years building its case around the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, before recently adding broader allegations that accuse Durk of participating in a multi-state criminal enterprise. The superseding indictment includes new charges such as racketeering murder and conspiracy to stalk.

Rather than seeking another trial delay, the defense wants the latest allegations severed from the original case. If that request is denied, Durk’s attorneys are asking the court to dismiss the indictment altogether.

The filing also argues the timing unfairly burdens the defense, noting that Durk has remained in federal custody since October 2024 and has consistently opposed previous postponements. His lawyers say they’re now expected to review roughly one terabyte of new discovery while investigating allegations spanning multiple states—all before the trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20.

A federal judge is expected to hear arguments on July 27, a hearing that could determine how the case moves forward before trial.