For years, Hip Hop fans have tried to imagine the perfect Verzuz opponent for Lil Wayne. Whether the conversation centered around Jay-Z, Eminem, Drake, 50 Cent, or Kendrick Lamar, one thing has remained constant: Wayne has never shown much interest in stepping into the ring.

Now, a resurfaced interview from DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast, originally recorded in 2023, offers a clearer explanation as to why.

When asked whether he’d ever participate in a Verzuz battle, the New Orleans icon didn’t hesitate.

“If I am competing against whoever I’m competing against, I will embarrass you,” Wayne said matter-of-factly.

For the five-time Grammy winner, it’s not about disrespecting another artist—it’s about confidence in a catalog that spans more than three decades. Between platinum albums, chart-topping singles, mixtape classics, and countless guest appearances, Wayne believes his body of work speaks for itself.

Lil Wayne says he has no interest in facing anybody in a Verzuz battle because he believes his catalog could “embarrass” them and he will possibly end their career



the only Verzuz matchup that makes sense for Wayne is battling himself:



“If I am competing against whoever I’m… pic.twitter.com/zoMkwtVGdW — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 30, 2026

Since Verzuz launched in 2020, fans have consistently floated blockbuster matchups involving the Young Money founder. But finding a worthy opponent has always been part of the challenge. The handful of artists with catalogs capable of standing toe-to-toe with Wayne are superstars in their own right, making the logistics of such an event difficult to pull off.

Of course, those comments were made several years ago, and opinions can always change. Verzuz continues to thrive as one of Hip Hop’s premier celebration platforms, and fans haven’t given up hope that Weezy could eventually make an appearance.

For now, though, don’t expect Lil Wayne to step behind the Verzuz screen anytime soon. If you ask him, there’s simply no matchup that would make for much of a competition.