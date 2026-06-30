Michael has officially become the highest-grossing biopic in box office history, earning $977 million worldwide and surpassing Oppenheimer‘s $975 million global total.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the film has generated $370.2 million domestically and $607.2 million internationally since its April release.

The milestone places Michael on the verge of the $1 billion mark while also becoming Lionsgate’s biggest movie ever, overtaking The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Following the film’s record-breaking success, Lionsgate is reportedly planning at least one sequel.