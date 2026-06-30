The Nation of Islam has announced funeral arrangements for Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, the beloved wife of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and First Lady of the Nation of Islam.

In a statement issued by Student Minister Ishmael R. Muhammad on behalf of the Executive Council of the Nation of Islam, via The Final Call, the organization shared details for public services honoring Mother Khadijah Farrakhan following her return to Allah.

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan will lie in state on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, at Mosque Maryam at The National Center, located at 7351 S. Stony Island Avenue in Chicago. Public viewing hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

The janazah service will be held on Friday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Mosque Maryam.

Following the service, interment will take place at Oak Woods Cemetery, located at 1035 E. 67th Street in Chicago.

The announcement comes as members of the Nation of Islam, family, friends, and supporters prepare to honor the life and legacy of Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, who was married to Minister Farrakhan for 72 years and was recognized as a devoted wife, mother, and faithful follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad.