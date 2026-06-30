Seattle’s annual Pride Parade has sparked controversy after videos circulating on social media showed a group of nude demonstrators marching through the event and gathering near areas where families and children were present.

Several clips shared online show members of the group “Friends of Denny Blaine” walking nude through the parade route while carrying signs reading “Nude ≠ Lewd,” “Free to be Naked,” and “Nude is Nourishing.” Additional footage appeared to show nude participants near the Seattle Center International Fountain, where children were playing, prompting criticism from some attendees and online commentators.

The organization identifies itself as an advocate for Denny Blaine Park, a Seattle beach known for its long-standing clothing-optional tradition and LGBTQ+ history. According to the group’s website, it is currently involved in efforts to preserve the park’s historic character amid an ongoing legal dispute over its use.

The videos quickly fueled debate across social media, with critics questioning whether the public displays constituted indecent exposure, particularly given the presence of minors. Others pointed to Seattle’s laws regarding public nudity, noting that simple nudity is not automatically considered a criminal offense.

Under Seattle Police Department policy, public nudity alone is generally legal. However, authorities note that it can become a matter of indecent exposure if the conduct is deemed likely to cause “reasonable fear, alarm, or concern.” Washington state law further states that a person commits indecent exposure by intentionally making an “open and obscene exposure” while knowing such conduct is likely to offend or alarm others. A first offense involving a person under the age of 14 is classified as a misdemeanor, while repeat offenses by registered sex offenders can be charged as felonies.

As of Monday, Seattle police had not announced any arrests or indicated that any criminal investigation had been launched in connection with the videos.

The incident comes as Pride Month celebrations conclude nationwide, with Seattle’s parade once again drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees. While many celebrated the event’s message of inclusion and community, the viral footage has reignited debate over public nudity at family-friendly gatherings and where the line should be drawn between protected expression and conduct deemed inappropriate in public spaces.Seattle Pride Parade Draws Scrutiny After Nude Demonstrators March Near Families