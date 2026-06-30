Sports Illustrated is expanding its footprint beyond the game with the launch of SI Beyond the Pitch, the brand’s first-ever multi-city live event series celebrating this summer’s World’s Soccer Championship across four host cities in the United States.

Produced in partnership with Medium Rare and Authentic Live, a division of Authentic Brands Group, the premium ticketed series represents Sports Illustrated’s most ambitious live event venture to date. Fans can expect an immersive blend of sports, music, nightlife, and culture surrounding some of the tournament’s marquee matches.

Backed by an impressive roster of partners, the series includes Verizon across all four markets, with Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM serving as partners in New York City. Additional support comes from BOSS in Los Angeles and New York, Velocity Black in New York, and Champion in Los Angeles. Sports Illustrated also announced Lenovo as the Presenting Partner for the Los Angeles and Miami events, highlighting the company’s role in powering those experiences through technology and innovation.

The series will transform iconic venues, including New York City’s historic Cipriani Wall Street and Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Palladium—into entertainment destinations featuring performances from some of music’s biggest names. Scheduled artists include The Chainsmokers, Nelly, 50 Cent, Diplo, and Gordo, complemented by interactive activations from global brand partners and additional talent announcements expected throughout the tournament.

The launch follows the success of SI The Party during Big Game Weekend 2026, where Sports Illustrated welcomed thousands of attendees and an A-list guest list featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Jon Hamm, Ciara, Russell Wilson, and others, alongside performances by Ludacris and The Chainsmokers. The event further established SI as one of sports’ premier lifestyle and entertainment brands.

“SI has firmly established itself as the place to be on sports’ biggest weekends,” said Matt Goldstein, Executive Vice President of Authentic Live. “Whether it’s Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber or the next generation of athletes and icons, the guest list reads like a who’s who of sports and culture. That’s what we build toward every time.”

With SI Beyond the Pitch, Sports Illustrated is looking to deliver more than a viewing party—it’s creating a destination where the excitement of the World’s Soccer Championship extends well beyond the pitch itself.