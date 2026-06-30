The Yankees’ recent struggles continued Monday night, and they may have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons in the process.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited New York’s 7-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers after a frightening collision with center fielder Jasson Domínguez in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

The play unfolded when both Yankees converged on a fly ball off the bat of Detroit’s Hao-Yu Lee. Domínguez made the catch but inadvertently struck Chisholm in the head with his arm while running through the play. Chisholm immediately collapsed to the turf, clutching his head before remaining down for several minutes as trainers rushed to his aid.

Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. collide with one another trying to make the play.



Oswaldo Cabrera will fill in for Jazz. pic.twitter.com/Ty5MoFxANz — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 30, 2026

After being evaluated on the field, Chisholm walked off under his own power and was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera. The Yankees later announced that the 28-year-old had entered Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. No timetable has been provided for his return.

The injury came with Detroit already in complete control. The Tigers built a 7-0 lead behind a four-run second inning, highlighted by Kevin McGonigle’s two-run single. New York didn’t get on the board until the eighth, when Amed Rosario launched a three-run homer, but the rally fell well short.

Chisholm finished 0-for-1 before exiting. Entering the game, the former All-Star was hitting .223 with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and continued to provide speed and defensive versatility despite an up-and-down season at the plate.

The loss marked the Yankees’ fifth consecutive defeat after being swept in four games by the Red Sox over the weekend, dropping them to 48-36 on the season. Detroit, meanwhile, improved to 36-49 despite entering the series having lost five of its previous seven games.

The AL foes continue their series Tuesday, while the Yankees await further updates on Chisholm’s condition.