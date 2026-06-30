Tempers flared Tuesday night in Washington as the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals briefly emptied their benches following a heated confrontation between Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras and Nationals starter Cade Cavalli.

The incident unfolded in the fourth inning after Cavalli froze Contreras with a full-count strikeout. As Contreras headed back toward the dugout, Cavalli reportedly yelled, “Sit down, bro,” prompting the veteran slugger to turn around and confront the right-hander on the mound.

Both benches quickly emptied as the two exchanged words. Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez attempted to restrain Contreras, but the veteran briefly broke free and hurled his batting helmet in Cavalli’s direction before teammates and coaches restored order.

When the dust settled, Contreras, Boston interim manager Chad Tracy, outfielder Nate Eaton, and Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas were all ejected.

The ejection marked an unwanted piece of Red Sox history for Contreras, who became the first Boston player in the franchise’s 126-year history to be ejected in consecutive games. He was tossed Monday after arguing a checked-swing strikeout, later acknowledging the emotional toll of devastating earthquakes that recently struck his native Venezuela.

While the benches-clearing incident stole the headlines, Cavalli dominated on the mound. The right-hander allowed just one hit over seven innings while striking out a career-high 13 batters on 100 pitches to improve to 5-4 as Washington cruised to an 8-1 victory.

Boston also received troubling news on the injury front. Rookie starter Connelly Early exited after four innings with left elbow discomfort. Before departing, Early struck out five while allowing three hits and two walks, though the club has yet to provide an update on the severity of the injury.

For the Nationals, the victory showcased both Cavalli’s emerging dominance and a club that refused to be intimidated. For Boston, another frustrating loss was compounded by another emotional ejection and growing concerns surrounding its pitching staff.