The Supreme Court has ruled that states can count some mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, as long as those ballots were properly postmarked by the federal voting deadline and state law permits the extended window.

🚨 In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that federal law does not require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day, holding that states may count ballots postmarked by Election Day but received afterward if state law allows it. pic.twitter.com/j0QiGwhHUM — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 29, 2026

The decision came in Watson v. Republican National Committee, where the Court examined whether federal election laws require mail ballots to physically reach election officials by Election Day. The ruling determined that federal statutes only require voters to make their selections by that date and do not create a nationwide requirement for when election offices must receive mailed ballots.

The decision preserves Mississippi’s law allowing ballots sent by Election Day to be counted if they arrive afterward within the state’s approved timeframe. The ruling also impacts other states and Washington, D.C., where different rules exist for handling certain mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day.

The Court’s decision reflected a split among the justices, with the majority finding that states have authority to establish these deadlines under federal election law. Some justices who disagreed with the ruling raised concerns that different state policies could create confusion and potentially affect public trust in how elections are administered.

With mail voting continuing to be used across the country, the ruling gives states more clarity on how they can structure ballot receipt periods while maintaining their own election procedures.