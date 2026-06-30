The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states can enforce laws restricting transgender girls and women from competing on female school sports teams, issuing a landmark 6 to 3 decision that is expected to shape school athletics across the country.

🚨 The Supreme Court upheld West Virginia and Idaho laws limiting girls' and women's school sports teams to biological females, holding that Title IX permits sex-separated teams based on biological sex and that the laws do not violate the Equal Protection Clause. pic.twitter.com/XyjSmux2rh — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) June 30, 2026

The ruling came in the combined cases of West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh concluded that Title IX allows schools to maintain separate athletic teams based on biological sex and that those policies do not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The decision leaves in place West Virginia’s 2021 Save Women’s Sports Act and Idaho’s 2020 Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Both measures require participation on public school athletic teams to be determined by a student’s biological sex at birth.

In its reasoning, the Court found that separating athletic competition by biological sex is legally permissible because of physical differences that can affect competition. The majority also determined that declining to make exceptions based on gender identity does not amount to unlawful discrimination under either Title IX or the Constitution.

The ruling reaches well beyond West Virginia and Idaho. More than 25 states have enacted similar laws, and the Court’s decision provides stronger legal footing for those measures moving forward.

Reaction was swift nationwide. Supporters called the decision a win for fairness in women’s sports and athlete safety, while LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations and civil rights groups criticized the ruling, arguing it unfairly excludes and discriminates against transgender students.