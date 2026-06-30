If the latest reports are accurate, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t just planning a wedding—they’re preparing to shut down part of Manhattan for what could become one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations in recent memory.

According to reports, the superstar couple is expected to host a multi-day wedding extravaganza at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, complete with an estimated 1,000 guests, heightened security, VIP arrivals, and even street closures surrounding the famed venue.

Sources familiar with the plans say the NYPD is preparing for a massive operation, including the closure of West 31st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on July 3. Authorities are reportedly anticipating large crowds of fans and paparazzi, with additional police assigned to traffic control and security throughout the festivities.

The guest list remains tightly under wraps, but reports indicate invitations were individually watermarked to discourage leaks. A rehearsal dinner for roughly 100 guests is also expected to take place the night before the ceremony.

On the big day, attendees will reportedly arrive through a secure reception tent before the evening ceremony, with festivities expected to continue into the early hours of July 4. Rumors have also swirled about surprise performances, with reports linking music legends Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw to the celebration.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the celebration will unfold just blocks from Times Square, where New York City is scheduled to host its America 250 festivities celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

One source even described the wedding as being “bigger than the Met Gala,” which, considering the star power surrounding both Swift and Kelce, may not be much of an exaggeration.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans, but if the celebration unfolds as described, the Big Apple could be hosting one of the most star-studded celebrity weddings in recent memory.Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reported MSG wedding plans call for 1,000 guests, street closure at MSG