Few artists have been willing to publicly dissect their flaws at the height of their success quite like Jay-Z. After spending more than two decades chronicling hustler’s ambition, corporate triumphs, and cultural dominance, Hov pulled back the curtain nine years ago with the release of 4:44, arguably the most vulnerable album of his Hall of Fame career.

Released exclusively through TIDAL on June 30, 2017, before receiving a wider release through Roc Nation, 4:44marked Jay-Z’s 13th solo studio album and arrived just a year after Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which fueled widespread speculation about the couple’s relationship. Rather than sidestepping the conversation, Jay-Z confronted it head-on, offering introspection, accountability, and hard-earned wisdom throughout the project.

Produced almost entirely by No I.D., the album traded radio-friendly anthems for soulful loops, stripped-down production, and deeply personal storytelling. The title track “4:44” became the emotional centerpiece as Jay candidly addressed infidelity, marriage, fatherhood, and personal growth. Elsewhere, songs like “The Story of O.J.” sparked conversations about generational wealth and financial literacy, while “Smile” paid tribute to his mother, Gloria Carter, whose public coming out became one of the album’s most memorable moments. Records such as “Legacy,” “Family Feud,” and “Marcy Me” further showcased an artist reflecting on both his past and the empire he had built.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving Jay-Z his 14th chart-topping album—breaking a tie with Bruce Springsteen at the time for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist. It was also certified Platinum by the RIAA less than a week after its release through a million-copy advance to Sprint, further demonstrating Hov’s ability to reshape the business side of the music industry.

Critically, 4:44 was hailed as one of the finest projects of Jay-Z’s career, earning three Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, while proving that one of Hip Hop’s greatest lyricists could still evolve nearly three decades into his career.

The anniversary comes as New York City is once again celebrating Jay-Z’s remarkable legacy. Across the five boroughs, promotional displays and activations are honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, culminating with Hov’s highly anticipated three-night takeover of Yankee Stadium. The July 10 kickoff will celebrate the landmark debut that introduced the world to Shawn Carter, making this summer both a reflection of where his journey began and a reminder of just how far one of Hip Hop’s greatest architects has come.