Long before women in Hip Hop routinely dominated the charts, Antoinette had already established herself as one of the culture’s fiercest lyricists. Armed with razor-sharp battle rhymes and undeniable confidence, the Brooklyn native further solidified her reputation with the release of her sophomore album, Who’s The Boss?, 37 years ago today.

Released on June 30, 1989, through Next Plateau Records, Who’s The Boss? arrived during one of the most competitive periods in Hip Hop. While Antoinette’s highly publicized rivalry with often dominated headlines, the album proved she was much more than a battle rapper. It showcased an emcee capable of blending lyrical precision, charisma, and commanding stage presence into a complete project.

Produced primarily by the late Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor, the hitmaker behind classics from and the album balanced street-ready lyricism with the upbeat production that defined the Golden Era.

The title track, “Who’s The Boss?,” became the project’s signature statement, while songs such as “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Hit ‘Em With This,” and “I Am Down” showcased Antoinette’s confidence and technical ability at a time when female emcees were still fighting for equal recognition in a male-dominated industry.

Although Who’s The Boss? didn’t reach the commercial heights of some of its contemporaries, its legacy has endured among Hip Hop purists. The album remains an important reminder that Antoinette was one of the genre’s original elite female lyricists, helping pave the way for generations of women who followed.

Salute to Antoinette on the 37th anniversary of Who’s The Boss?, a Golden Era gem that continues to stand as one of the strongest releases from one of Hip Hop’s most underrated pioneers.