Last night, Culture Curators Lenny S of Roc Nation and Carver Guru brought together notable names across music, entertainment and culture for “A Select Experience,” an exclusive after-party celebrating the 2026 BET Awards.

Sponsored by Backwoods and presented by Matrix MKTG, the private celebration was held at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Notable attendees included Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Dess Dior, Mariah the Scientist, Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, Queen Naija, Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Ro James, YG, Malcolm Mays, Kendall Kyndall and Jermaine Dupri, among others.

Throughout the evening, guests danced and vibed to music by Chase B, who served as the DJ for the night, while Anu served as the evening’s tobacconist.

Hip-hop superstars Don Toliver and Travis Scott surprised guests with impromptu performances. Travis delivered a medley of his mega-hits, while Don Toliver performed the steamy summer hit and anthem “Body.”

“A Select Experience” brought together artists, executives, tastemakers and invited guests for one of BET Awards weekend’s most exclusive late-night celebrations.