The U.S. Supreme Court handed down one of the most consequential rulings of the year Tuesday, rejecting President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship and reaffirming the constitutional protections guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down Trump’s executive order that sought to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil whose parents are undocumented immigrants or temporary foreign residents. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and the Court’s three liberal justices.

Writing for the majority, Roberts emphasized that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly everyone born in the United States, reaffirming more than a century of constitutional precedent dating back to the Court’s landmark 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

The ruling delivers a significant setback to one of the Trump administration’s signature immigration initiatives. The executive order, signed shortly after Trump returned to office in January 2025, sought to reinterpret the 14th Amendment by excluding children born to undocumented immigrants and certain temporary visa holders from automatic citizenship. Federal courts had blocked the policy before the issue reached the nation’s highest court.

Trump quickly criticized the decision and vowed to continue pursuing restrictions on birthright citizenship through Congress, while several of his allies also called for legislative or constitutional changes. Civil rights organizations that challenged the executive order praised the ruling, calling it a reaffirmation that constitutional rights cannot be altered through executive action.

Tuesday’s opinion capped a consequential Supreme Court term that included several high-profile rulings involving presidential authority, immigration, elections, and transgender athletes. Among the Court’s other major decisions, the justices upheld state laws restricting transgender women from competing in female school and college sports, while earlier this term they also limited some of the administration’s executive actions in other key policy areas.

With the ruling, birthright citizenship remains firmly protected under the Constitution, preserving a legal principle that has stood for more than 150 years.