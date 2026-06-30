Grammy-nominated rap star Wale turned heads on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet in a head-to-toe look from Demna’s new Generation Gucci collection.

Attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, Wale celebrated his Album of the Year nomination for his eighth studio album, everything is a lot., which has earned widespread acclaim.

Styled by Jae Hall, Wale wore a chocolate-brown pinstripe wool-and-mohair blazer over a white embroidered Gucci shirt. He completed the look with matching pinstripe trousers, black dress shoes, and a red Horsebit silk jacquard tie.

The fashion-forward ensemble showcased Demna’s latest vision for Gucci while adding another standout moment to the BET Awards red carpet.