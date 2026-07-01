Danny Glover is sharing one of the most personal moments of his life with the public. The legendary actor and activist revealed that he has been living with Alzheimer’s disease, opening up about his diagnosis during an emotional conversation with Lester Holt on NBC’s Today and in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

Danny Glover has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.



“I can live with it, in a sense. I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing.” pic.twitter.com/95VWa0gGVu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2026

The 79-year-old, whose unforgettable performances in Lethal Weapon and The Color Purple have spanned decades, said he was officially diagnosed in 2023, shortly after receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Governors Awards. Looking back, his daughter Mandisa Glover recalled first noticing something was different in 2022 when her father began leaving out key details from family stories he had always told with ease.

Renowned Hollywood actor Danny Glover engages in an exclusive interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on The Today Show, discussing his battle with Alzheimer’s disease for the first time.



Glover reminisces about his career, reveals the favorite film he’s been in and emphasizes that… pic.twitter.com/4pERgrttq4 — DeSota (@desota) July 1, 2026

Since then, Glover says the disease has gradually affected his speech, physical movement, and ability to retrieve memories, though he continues to stay active and connected to his San Francisco community. Rather than allowing the diagnosis to define him, he is choosing to face it with perspective.

“I could live with it, in a sense. I’m sure as it advances, things are gonna be different and changing,” Glover said.

He also made it clear that he refuses to see the diagnosis as the closing chapter of his life, reminding others that “your life continues”.

Now partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Glover hopes speaking publicly about his experience helps break the stigma surrounding dementia. His family also hopes his openness shines a light on the disease’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans. Through it all, Glover continues to rely on the support of his daughter Mandisa, his younger brother Martin, and a dedicated team of professional caregivers as he embraces each new day.