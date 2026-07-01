Only in New York City. A jaw dropping stunt high above Manhattan turned into a real life proposal before ending in handcuffs. World famous rooftoppers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus climbed to the top of the Empire State Building’s towering spire, displayed a peace banner, and appeared to get engaged moments before police took them into custody.

YIKES!!!! — People have climbed atop the spire of the Empire State Building right now pic.twitter.com/mrhi67sYaE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

The Climbers: Ivan Beerkus, also known as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angela, also known as Angelina Nikolau, 33, are Russian urban climbers recognized for scaling some of the world’s tallest buildings without safety equipment. Their adventures were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

JUST IN: Two climbers scaled the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday afternoon and unfurled a banner from its spire.



Moments later, one appeared to propose to the other in a dramatic high-altitude marriage proposal. pic.twitter.com/eqJxp6mKwt — Mimi (@Mimi_yakigar) July 1, 2026

The Climb & The Proposal: Dressed in black and wearing face masks, the pair reportedly accessed a maintenance hatch on the building’s 103rd floor before climbing the 200 foot broadcast antenna to reach an elevation of 1,454 feet. At the top, they displayed a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace”. During the descent to a lower section of the spire, Beerkus dropped to one knee and proposed, later sharing photos of the engagement ring on social media.

The Police Response & Arrest: Witnesses alerted authorities, prompting an NYPD response that included helicopters. After spending roughly 30 to 45 minutes on the tower, the pair climbed down and were arrested without incident. Authorities say charges are pending, including burglary for Nikolau.

Broadcast Disruption: The climb also temporarily affected local television and FM radio broadcasts, with several stations switching to backup transmission sites because of safety concerns surrounding the active antenna.