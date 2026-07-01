DIALECTIVE is an innovative New York-based nonprofit platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of fashion designers. Founded by Parsons graduates Runtan Du, Helen Sotropa, Zhexuan Katherine Hu, and Grace Gordon, the organization was created to address a critical gap between fashion education and professional practice, providing emerging creatives with opportunities to showcase their work, build industry connections, and develop sustainable careers. What began as a student-led runway showcase has grown into a dynamic organization offering fashion presentations, mentorship programs, studio access, educational initiatives, and New York Fashion Week opportunities.

The platform’s most recent showcase, FOR THE RECORD, expanded participation beyond Parsons to include designers from Pratt Institute and the Fashion Institute of Technology. By fostering collaboration, experimentation, and accessibility, DIALECTIVE has become a vital resource for young creatives navigating today’s fashion industry. Through its commitment to community and innovation, the organization is helping redefine how emerging talent is discovered, supported, and celebrated.