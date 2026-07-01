Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their only championship during his only season with the franchise in 2018-19. For the 2026-27 season, he will return to The 6ix and Drake is already celebrating.

Drake hit Instagram and shared a picture of himself and Leonard, writing: “So is it kawhiYZ szn again”

Drake reacts to NBA trade rumors of Kawhi Leonard potentially returning to the Toronto Raptors via IG 😭



“So is it kawhiYZ szn again 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀” pic.twitter.com/RxhOjjUHmY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 30, 2026

Drake recently showed love to Kawhi, and shaded former franchise star DeMar DeRozan, on “National Treasures” from the Iceman album:

I sent ‘еm a sack ’cause I wanted you shipped to the king

When you was a part of the team

We used to be plannin’ our Mexico trip in the spring

We must’ve been dealin’ in spur of the moment

‘Cause why did we think you could get us a ring?

They braggin’ ’bout how you went home, the fuck are they on?

Crodie, we threw ’em away

G Pop sent us a real one from Daygo

And next thing we knew, we was doin’ parades

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a deal that brings Leonard back in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, and 2 second-rounders.