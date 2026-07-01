As JAŸ-Z prepares to launch his Yankee Stadium residency celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint, D’USSÉ is expanding the festivities across New York City with the debut of the CODE30 Cocktail Trail.

Running from July 6 through August 6, the activation invites fans to enjoy the CODE30, the official cocktail of JAŸ-Z 30, at select venues throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Participating locations include Damballa, Café Erzulie, Pretty Ricky’s, Pinky Swear, and Mazaar Lounge. Each venue will serve the signature cocktail as part of a citywide celebration honoring one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

The CODE30 combines 1.5 ounces of D’USSÉ VSOP, 0.75 ounces of amaretto liqueur, 1.5 ounces of pineapple juice, 0.75 ounces of fresh lemon juice, a splash of soda water, and a lemon wheel garnish.

The participating venues range from neighborhood cocktail destinations and cultural spaces to late-night lounges known for music, specialty drinks, and vibrant nightlife.

The cocktail trail extends the JAŸ-Z 30 celebration beyond Yankee Stadium, transforming bars throughout New York City into gathering spots for fans commemorating the landmark anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.