GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai has released the official music video for “Might Just,” the latest visual from her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?.

Directed by Alfred Marroquin, the cinematic video reimagines the emotional fallout of heartbreak through a modern-day tribute to the iconic 1995 film Waiting to Exhale.

The visual opens with Ella Mai navigating everyday domestic life before unsettling visions of her partner’s infidelity begin to blur reality and imagination. As the emotional tension escalates, she reaches a breaking point, destroying his belongings, burning photographs, and ultimately setting the house ablaze in a symbolic act of liberation.

The video concludes with Ella Mai sitting alone in her car, reflecting after the dramatic release of emotions.

Further honoring the spirit of Waiting to Exhale, the visual features appearances from Taylor Rooks, Coco Jones, and Ryan Destiny. Together, they bring themes of heartbreak, healing, resilience, and female solidarity to life while offering a contemporary take on the beloved story.