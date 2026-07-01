Groundwaves, the hip-hop community movement founded by MURS in 2018, is bringing its first annual GoodWaves Music Festival & Conference to Chicago this August.

Presented by MURS 3:16 and Groundwaves in association with Good Chaos, the free, all-ages event will take place August 28-30, 2026, with conference programming at Venue Six10 and the festival held at The Salt Shed Fairgrounds.

The August 30 festival lineup includes performances from Killer Mike, Snow Tha Product, DJ Premier, Rapsody, Brother Ali, Dee-1, Navy Blue, Coyote x Statik Selektah, and more. Admission is free, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The conference on August 28-29 will feature live conversations with Killer Mike, Snow Tha Product, DJ Premier, Vic Mensa, Styles P, Rapsody, Dee-1, April Walker, Estevan Oriol, and The Company Man. Workshops led by Brother Ali and Phenom will also be offered. Attendance is limited to 400 participants, who can apply for free access.

Since launching in 2018, Groundwaves has focused on providing artists with opportunities for performance, mentorship, collaboration, and community building. Previous editions have been held in Fort Collins, Denver, Tulsa, and Northwest Arkansas.

MURS described GoodWaves as the realization of a long-held vision, combining artist development, education, and live music into a multi-day cultural experience designed to celebrate hip-hop and strengthen creative communities.