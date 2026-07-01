Luka Doncic and Lakers legend Magic Johnson have shared their reactions following the news that LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his NBA career elsewhere.

Doncic posted a message on Instagram, thanking James for their time together.

“An honor to play with and learn from you @KingJames,” Doncic wrote.

Magic Johnson also reflected on James’ impact on the franchise, recalling the 2018 meeting that led to the superstar signing with Los Angeles.

“I want to thank LeBron James and his super agent Rich Paul for taking a meeting with me back in 2018 when I was President of the Lakers and deciding to sign with us,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson praised James for leading the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship and for the milestones he achieved while wearing the purple and gold.

“I’ll always love and be grateful for him and wish him all the best in the next phase of his life, on and off the court,” he added.